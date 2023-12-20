Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.93

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.93 and traded as low as C$27.61. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.90, with a volume of 94,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of C$97.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.6952978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

