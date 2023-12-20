Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $0.26. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,012,365 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a market cap of $895,033.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

