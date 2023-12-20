Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

