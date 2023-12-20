Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

