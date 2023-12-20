XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.05.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in XPO by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in XPO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

