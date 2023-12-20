Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

