Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

