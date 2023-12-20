Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Up 3.1 %

YUMC opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

