Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

