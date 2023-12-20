Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.
Zoltav Resources Stock Down 30.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.50.
About Zoltav Resources
Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.
