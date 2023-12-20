Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

