4,705 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.