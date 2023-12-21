6,110 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PLUS opened at $77.15 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

