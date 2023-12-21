648 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

