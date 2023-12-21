73 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

NYSE:MLM opened at $488.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

