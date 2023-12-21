Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

