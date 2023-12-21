Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 95 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Down 1.7 %

Hershey stock opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

