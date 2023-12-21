Adviser Investments LLC Buys 207 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

