Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,830 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

