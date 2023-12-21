Adviser Investments LLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

