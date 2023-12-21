Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.20 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.