Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $534.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.92. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

