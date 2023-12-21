Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

