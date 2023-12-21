Adviser Investments LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

