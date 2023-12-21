Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

