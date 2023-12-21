Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

