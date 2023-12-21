Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.