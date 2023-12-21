Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

