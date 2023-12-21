Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.