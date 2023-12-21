Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

