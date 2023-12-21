Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

