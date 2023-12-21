Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.