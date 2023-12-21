Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

