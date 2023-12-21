Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,649 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

