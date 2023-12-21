Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.