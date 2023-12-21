Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,376,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1,939.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 527,692 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

