Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

