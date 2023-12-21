Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,738 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Ballard Power Systems worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

