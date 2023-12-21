Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

