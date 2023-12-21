Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $370.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

