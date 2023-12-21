Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.