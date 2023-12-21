C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.