C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

