Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,540 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

