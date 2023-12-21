Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

