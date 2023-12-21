Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.