Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,226,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

