Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,525 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

COIN opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,528 shares of company stock valued at $57,192,323. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

