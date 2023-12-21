D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

