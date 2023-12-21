Dali Rajic Sells 6,910 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.