Dali Rajic Sells 6,910 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.