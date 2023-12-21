Dali Rajic Sells 6,910 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

